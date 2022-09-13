Google Closes Its Acquisition Of Mandiant For $5.4 billion

Connect with us

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

25 mins ago

(CTN News) _ As of today, Google has completed its purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion.

Internet giant announced plans to acquire Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun off from previous owner FireEye for $1.2 billion.

In the future, Mandiant will operate under Cloud’s umbrella, but the Mandiant brand will remain.

The mission of Mandiant is to make every organization secure from cyber threats and confident in their readiness, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained in a blog post.

Alongside Amazon and Microsoft, Google is one of the “big three” public cloud providers that promises to keep all customer data and infrastructure secure.

In order to address the ever-changing threat landscape, Google must continually introduce new products, as well as acquire long-established incumbents with the expertise necessary to bolster  security offering.

With Mandiant, Google gains a significant boost in terms of security data gathering capabilities, not to mention access to hundreds of security personnel.

With the combination of  Cloud’s existing security portfolio and Mandiant’s leading cyber threat intelligence,

We will be able to provide enterprises worldwide with a comprehensive security operations suite,” Kurian said.

We will help organizations reinvent security to meet the requirements of our rapidly changing world with the scale of Google’s data processing,

Novel analytics approaches with AI and machine learning, and a focus on eliminating entire classes of threats.

