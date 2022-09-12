Apple’s iOS 16 Release Date, a List Of iPhones That Are Not Compatible With The New OS, And The Best New Features

(CTN News) _ APPLE will release its feature-rich iOS 16 software upgrade later today, and here is what you need to know, including the release date, what’s new, and which iPhone models are not compatible.

There’s a big night ahead for millions of iPhone fans as Apple prepares to release iOS 16.

Apple first announced this blockbuster update at its WWDC Developers Conference back in June, and it now seems it’s ready to release it worldwide.

As of tonight, September 12, users with relatively recent iPhones will be able to download iOS 16.

Preorders for iPhone 14 are now available

Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 16, including a release date, new features, and which devices won’t work with it.



iOS 16 release time

Apple never officially announces when its yearly iOS upgrades will be released, but history gives us a good idea when to expect them.

Around 6pm BST, you should see this update on your iPhone.

When iOS updates are released for the first time, it can take longer to download and install them.

The reason for this is that millions of iPhone users are all attempting to get the new features at the same time. It might be faster and less congested tomorrow morning if you are willing to wait.

How to download iOS 16

Upon its official release, iOS 16 can be found under Settings, then Software Update, then Update to iOS 16.

It’s possible that your iPhone hasn’t yet received Apple’s new operating system, iOS 16, if it says that things are up to date but does not offer the option to upgrade.

After 6pm, it should appear if you keep refreshing.

Be aware that iOS 16 will be a large file, so make sure you have plenty of space on your device and are connected to Wi-Fi before installing it.

