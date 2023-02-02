Connect with us

Published

6 seconds ago

on

BEST FREE YouTube To MP3 Converters

(CTN NEWS) – YouTube To MP3 – The list and comparison of the top tools for converting YouTube videos to MP3 can be found below. Using the reviews below, select the top YouTube Converter:

You may convert YouTube videos to MP3 audio format using a platform called YouTube to Mp3 Converter.

Simply entering the YouTube video URL and pressing the convert button will convert the selected video. You can obtain the MP3 file by following a few easy steps.

The majority of the tools also offer conversion between different formats. These tools can be utilized from your browser and are simple to use.

MP3 And YouTube Video Formats

/ GETTY IMAGE

The YouTube app does not permit playing music from sources other than the app, thus it will be more practical to convert the video to Mp3 format and save it.

Compared to other websites, YouTube has a larger selection of musical works. According to Brandwatch research, music videos will make up 93% of the most-watched YouTube videos until January 2020.

55% of consumers, according to a study by Musically, routinely view music videos on YouTube.

Below is an image depicting YouTube’s popularity:

popularity of YouTube

Here are some precautions to keep in mind when utilizing a free YouTube to MP3 Converter:

  • Go to the official website to download the tool.
  • It is advised to run a reliable antivirus program scan on the download.
  • Take care when entering personal information into the forms.
  • Few programs allow you to search for videos right from the tool. With this feature, you should use caution as some tools may download the videos in violation of the law.
  • After downloading the tool, watch your PC to see if it starts acting strangely. In these circumstances, you ought to entirely uninstall the tool.
  • Read user evaluations of the tool. You will learn about the advantages and disadvantages of the tools, which will aid in your tool selection.

Compatibility of devices with YouTube to MP3 Converters

The online tool will transform the file, and you can download the result. Certain internet programs restrict the ability to download these converted files.

For instance, YouTubetoMP3 may not allow you to download the file on iOS devices due to browser compatibility issues. To use the tool on tablets and smartphones, several tools also offer apps for Android and iOS devices.

For Windows computers, desktop applications are frequently accessible. Take aTube Catcher, for instance.

Advantages of YouTube to Mp3 Converters

While many music programs on the market, including Spotify and Amazon Music, most YouTube to Mp3 converters is free.

Additionally, compared to other websites, YouTube has a larger selection of music. Although there are some free music apps, most people still choose to search for music videos on YouTube and convert them to Mp3.

You can see the most popular search phrases for 2019 in the image below. It mentions the phrase “YouTube to MP3,” which explains why these converters are so popular.

most popular search terms of 2019

The Best YouTube To MP3 Converters

  1. By Click Downloader
  2. HitPaw Video Converter
  3. SnapDownloader
  4. YTD Video Downloader & Converter
  5. YTop1
  6. iTubeGo
  7. Allavsoft
  8. 4K Video Downloader
  9. Leawo Prof. Media 11
  10. VideoProc
  11. WinX Video Converter
  12. YouTubetoMP3
  13. MP3FY
  14. BigConverter
  15. Mp3Convert.io
  16. YTMP3
  17. aTube Catcher
  18. Any Video Converter

YouTube to MP3 Converter Comparison

YouTube to Mp3 Converters Our Ratings Category Platforms Supported websites Desktop or Online Price
By Click Downloader

By Click Downloader LogoBy Click Downloader Logo

 5/5 Video Downloader Windows All sites are supported Desktop • Free edition;
• Premium: $4.99.
HitPaw Video Converter

HitPaw LogoHitPaw Logo

 5/5 Video Downloader & Converter & Editor Windows10/11/8/7 64-bit & mac OS 10.13 or laterNo Limitation YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, DailyMotion, SoundCloud and Vimeo. Desktop Starts at $9.99 for 1 month 1 PC
SnapDownloader

SnapDownloader LogoSnapDownloader Logo

 5/5 YouTube to MP3 Converter Windows & macOS 900 websites: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc. Desktop Free trial or lifetime license for $19.99.
YTD Video Downloader & Converter

YTD Video Downloader & Converter LogoYTD Video Downloader & Converter Logo

 5/5 Video Downloader & Converter Windows & macOS YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Metacafe etc. Desktop • Basic: Free
• Premium: $0.99 – $4.99 per month.
YTop1

Logo-Ytop1Logo-Ytop1

 5/5 Fast YouTube Downloader & Converter, FREE and No Ads. Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion. Online Completely FREE
iTubeGo

iTubeGo LogoiTubeGo Logo

 4.5/5 YouTube Downloader Windows, Mac, & Android. More than 10000 websites: YouTube, Facebook, etc. Desktop It starts at $9.95 per month for 1PC.
Allavsoft

Allavsoft LogoAllavsoft Logo

 4.5/5 Video Downloader Mac and Windows All platforms Desktop Free to download, Premium version costs $19.99
4K Video Downloader

4k Video Downloader Logo4k Video Downloader Logo

 5/5 Video Downloader Windows, Mac OS, Ubuntu, & Android. All popular video sites Desktop It starts at $10 for one year.
Leawo Prof. Media 11

Leawo LogoLeawo Logo

 5/5 11-in-1 Media Converter. Windows & Mac 1000+ websites are supported including YouTube. Desktop 1-year: $169.95 &
Lifetime: $195.96.
VideoProc

Videoproc-LogoVideoproc-Logo

 4.5/5 Video Audio converter, Editor,
Downloader, Recorder.		 Windows and Mac YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion and 1000+ sites. Desktop • Free,
• One Year License: $29.95,
• Lifetime License: $42.95,
• Family License: $57.95.
WinX HD Video Converter

WinX LogoWinX Logo

 4.5/5 4K Video Converter Windows & Mac YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, etc. More than 1000 video streaming websites. Desktop $29.95
YouTubetoMp3

YouTubetoMP3_LogoYouTubetoMP3_Logo

 4.5/5 YouTube to MP3 Converter Windows, Mac, Android, & iPhone. YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc. Online Tool Free
MP3FY

MP3FY_LogoMP3FY_Logo

 4.5/5 YouTube to MP3 Converter Laptops, mobiles, phones, and tablets. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Online Tool Free
BigConverter

BigConverter_LogoBigConverter_Logo

 4.5/5 YouTube to MP3 Converter OS X devices, Windows, Linux, iOS, Windows Phone, & Android. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vimeo, etc. Online Tool Free
aTube Catcher

aTube_LogoaTube_Logo

 3.5/5 Video Downloader
Screen Recorder		 Windows YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, etc. Desktop Application Free
Any Video Converter

AVC_LogoAVC_Logo

 3.5/5 Video & DVD Converter Windows and Mac. YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc. Desktop Application • Free;
• AVC Ultimate: $49.95.

