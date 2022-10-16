Connect with us

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 15, 2022: Jackpot $454 Million
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 12, 2022: Jackpot $420 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 10, 2022: Jackpot $401 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 8, 2022: Jackpot $378 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 5, 2022: Jackpot $353 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 3, 2022: Jackpot $336 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 1, 2022: Jackpot $322 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 28, 2022: Jackpot $300 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 26, 2022: Jackpot $285 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 24, 2022: Jackpot $270 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 21, 2022: Jackpot $251 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 19, 2022: Jackpot $238 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 17, 2022: Jackpot $225 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers & Lottery Results For September 15, 2022

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 12, 2022: Jackpot $193 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 10, 2022: Jackpot $186 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 31, 2022: Jackpot $134 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers & Lottery Results For August 30, 2022

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 27, 2022: Jackpot $115 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 24, 2022: Jackpot $100 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 15, 2022: Jackpot $454 Million

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 15, 2022: Jackpot $454 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for October 15, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $454 Million, with a cash option of $232.6 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 14, 2022: Jackpot $494 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 15, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

32 – 37 – 40 – 58 – 62 and Powerball 15

Powerplay was 5x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s October 15, 2022, drawing has a $454 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $232.6 Million.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $445 million with a cash option of $226 Million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On October 12, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

14 – 30 – 41 – 42 – 59 and Powerball 6

Powerplay was 5x

As of October 12, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $420 Million USD.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News:

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 12, 2022: Jackpot $420 Million

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 11, 2022: Jackpot $445 Million

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today, October 14, 2022: 100% Working
Related Topics:
Continue Reading