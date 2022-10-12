Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 11, 2022: Jackpot $445 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday’s Drawing Has Reached $445 Million, With a Cash Option of $226 MILLION, according to the Mega Millions website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Are You Having a Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

The Mega Millions Jackpot For October 11, Tuesday’s Drawing Has a $445 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $226MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Were Last night Are:

6 – 11 – 29 – 36 – 55 and Megaball 21

Megaplier was 2x

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot was Friday’s Drawing on October 7, 2022, which has a $410 million Jackpot, with a cash option of $208.2 Million.

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third largest lottery payday in US history.

Where can I play Mega Millions?

The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah.

Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores.

Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.