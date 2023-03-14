Powerball Winning Numbers For March 13, 2023: Jackpot $52 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On March 11, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

11 – 20 – 33 – 43 – 58 and Powerball 24 Powerplay was 2x The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Saturday; The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, March 11, was a $45 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $22.9 Million, according to the Powerball website.. A lottery player in Virginia just won the $162.6 million jackpot on March 4. The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week. What was the biggest Powerball jackpot? Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992: $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

