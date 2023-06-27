Powerball Winning Numbers For June 26, 2023: Jackpot $440 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website , the Mega Millions jackpot is at $343 million for Tuesday’s drawing with a cash option of $180.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, June 26, Jackpot has a $440 Million Jackpot , with a cash option of $230.5 Million , according to the Powerball website .

Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot for June 26, 2023, drawing has a $440 Million Jackpot , with a cash option of $230.5 Million , after The jackpot was last won on April 19 when a lottery player in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot , according to the Powerball website .

On June 24, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

2 – 38 – 44 – 50 – 62 and Powerball 19

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

