$33.5 Million Lotto Powerball Jackpot Won by Single Ticket in Wednesday Night’s Draw

(CTN News) – In Wednesday night’s Lotto Powerball draw, a single ticket purchased at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch was the lucky winner of a staggering $33.5 million jackpot. This win marks the ninth multi-million dollar Powerball prize in 2023, creating an exciting buzz among lottery enthusiasts.

The winning numbers for the draw were 33, 31, 15, 5, 4, and 8, with a bonus ball of 29 and 10 for the Powerball. After Saturday’s $30 million jackpot went unclaimed, the prize continued to climb, reaching an impressive $33 million for the Wednesday draw.

Aside from the incredible jackpot win, another single ticket from Auckland also had reason to celebrate, as it secured a $500,000 prize in the Lotto First Division. However, Strike Four did not yield a winner, resulting in a rollover. The next Strike Four draw, scheduled for Saturday, July 1, will feature a $500,000 jackpot up for grabs.

In addition to the two major wins, 25 lucky players matched the numbers to claim the Second Division prize, with each ticket valued at $21,753. Furthermore, three tickets secured Powerball Second Division prizes, elevating their winnings to an impressive $34,997 each.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak ‘n Save Masterton. These fortunate winners can now celebrate their windfall and enjoy the rewards of their lottery success.

This year has already seen significant lottery wins, with an Auckland player scoring a remarkable $10.5 million in the previous Powerball prize. Interestingly, the winner revealed he was too engrossed in watching the Blues versus Crusaders game to check the Lotto results.

It was only the following morning, while going through his emails that he discovered the life-changing news. He kept the good news to himself until the family Mother’s Day lunch when the incredible win was joyfully announced.

The latest $33.5 million jackpot victory at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch adds to the growing list of life-altering lottery successes in 2023. With each draw, hopes remain high as players eagerly anticipate their shot at striking it rich and turning their dreams into reality.

