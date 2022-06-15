Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 14, 2022: Jackpot $247 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Wednesday Drawing Has Reached $247 Million, With a Cash Option of $140.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Must Read: Powerball – The 10 Biggest Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Ever

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The Mega Millions winning numbers and Lottery results will be announced at 11 p.m. ET. The final results will be announced shortly. The Mega Millions lottery game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

The Mega Millions winning numbers Will be Upload Soon!!

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California