Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #361 For June 15, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #361 For June 15, Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #361 hints and clues for June 15… 1. Today Wordle 361 begins with the letter P. 2. Today Wordle 361 contains Two vowels. 3. The leading or upper part in a duet. 4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Wordle Today’s answer, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 361, June 15) is PRIMO!, Which Means The leading or upper part in a duet. Related CTN News: Bitcoin Drops Below $21,000 Briefly As Crypto Sell-Off Continues Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Break Up After Months Together