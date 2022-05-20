28.7 C
Bangkok
Powerball

Powerball Next Drawing On Sat, May 21, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $117 Million

By Arsi Mughal
0
3
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $117 Million, with a cash option of $68.4 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For May 18, 2022: Jackpot $101 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 18, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for May 18, 2022;

40 – 41 – 58 – 64 – 65 and Powerball 17

Powerplay was Xx

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has a $101 Million, with a cash option of $59.0 Million.

Each week, there are now three chances to win the Powerball – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $131 million with a cash option of $74.9.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

