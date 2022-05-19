Thunderball & Lotto Winning Numbers for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

(CTN News) – The winning numbers of Wednesday night’s Thunderball and Lotto draw can be found here.

There is a nice jackpot prize of £5million available alongside a half million-pound jackpot for the Thunderball.

On the Thunderball, players have the chance to win up to £500,000. The first drawing will be at 7.45 pm, so you’ll have to purchase your ticket before then.

A lucky ticket holder scooped the entire £184million EuroMillions jackpot last week.

This price broke the record for the largest ever prize in the UK, blowing past the record of the £170 million won by an anonymous player in October of this year.

Thunderball Winning Numbers and results for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Are You Having a Luck Today?

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 03, 08, 22, 23, 36 and the Thunderball is 02.

Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are: 18, 20, 38, 40, 42, 51, and the Bonus Ball is 45.

It was on November 19, 1994, that the first National Lottery draw was held, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.

It is estimated that the largest amount ever won by a single ticket holder was £42m, which was won in 1996.