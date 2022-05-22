Powerball Winning Numbers For May 21, 2022: Jackpot $117 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $117 Million, with a cash option of $68.4 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Must Read:

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 21, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?