Octordle Today: Daily #579 Hints And Answers For 26th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #579 here, released on 26th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #579 Words Hints (26th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 5 and 7

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 3.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: B

Word 2: C

Word 3: L

Word 4: T

Word 5: S

Word 6: P

Word 7: E

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: mad; insane.

Word 2: a celestial object consisting of a nucleus of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a ‘tail’ of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun.

object consisting of a of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a ‘tail’ of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun. Word 3: not firmly or tightly fixed in place; detached or able to be detached.

fixed in place; detached or able to be detached. Word 4: a store of valuable or delightful things.

Word 5: keep out of sight, typically with a sinister or cowardly motive .

or . Word 6: not decorated or elaborate ; simple or basic in character.

; simple or basic in character. Word 7: run away secretly in order to get married.

in order to get married. Word 8: a group or set of twelve.

Octordle Today #579 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #579 for 26th August 2023:

Word 1: BATTY

Word 2: COMET

Word 3: LOOSE

Word 4: TROVE

Word 5: SKULK

Word 6: PLAIN

Word 7: ELOPE

Word 8: DOZEN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.