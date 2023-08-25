Octordle Today: Daily #578 Hints And Answers For 25th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #578 here, released on 25th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #578 Words Hints (25th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a W in words 3 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2, 5 and 6.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 4 today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 5 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: G

Word 2: P

Word 3: B

Word 4: E

Word 5: B

Word 6: N

Word 7: R

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: of an extent, amount, or intensity considerably above average.

Word 2: cheerful and lively.

Word 3: the part of the alimentary canal below the stomach; the intestine .

canal below the stomach; the . Word 4: a heron with mainly white plumage , having long plumes in the breeding season.

with mainly white , having long in the breeding season. Word 5: making a loud, deep, resonant sound.

sound. Word 6: only just; recently.

Word 7: an animal.

Word 8: able to move quickly and easily.

Octordle Today #578 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #578 for 25th August 2023:

Word 1: GREAT

Word 2: PERKY

Word 3: BOWEL

Word 4: EGRET

Word 5: BOOMY

Word 6: NEWLY

Word 7: RHINO

Word 8: AGILE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.