Octordle Today: Daily #580 Hints And Answers For 27th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #580 here, released on 27th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #580 Words Hints (27th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a M in words 2, 3 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in words 5 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2, 4 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 3.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: V

Word 2: A

Word 3: C

Word 4: E

Word 5: C

Word 6: Q

Word 7: S

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a person who does not eat any food derived from animals and who typically does not use other animal products.

Word 2: a distinctive, typically pleasant smell.

Word 3: a punctuation mark.

mark. Word 4: strange and frightening .

. Word 5: a slatted wooden case used for transporting goods.

wooden case used for goods. Word 6: a line or sequence of people or vehicles awaiting their turn to be attended to or to proceed.

their turn to be attended to or to proceed. Word 7: a small amount of food eaten between meals.

between meals. Word 8: cancel or refrain from exacting or inflicting (a debt or punishment).

Octordle Today #580 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #580 for 27th August 2023:

Word 1: VEGAN

Word 2: AROMA

Word 3: COMMA

Word 4: EERIE

Word 5: CRATE

Word 6: QUEUE

Word 7: SNACK

Word 8: REMIT

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.