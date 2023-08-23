Octordle Today: Daily #576 Hints And Answers For 23rd August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #576 here, released on 23rd August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #576 Words Hints (23rd August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a M in word 8 only.

Hint 2: There is a H in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 7 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: P

Word 3: L

Word 4: P

Word 5: C

Word 6: S

Word 7: L

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a nocturnal hoofed mammal with a stout body, sturdy limbs, and a short flexible proboscis , native to the forests of tropical America and Malaysia.

mammal with a stout body, sturdy limbs, and a short flexible , native to the forests of tropical America and Malaysia. Word 2: a paved outdoor area adjoining a house.

outdoor area a house. Word 3: the part on each side of a coat or jacket immediately below the collar which is folded back on either side of the front opening.

back on either side of the front opening. Word 4: a telephone.

Word 5: a heavy blow with the hand or a hard object.

Word 6: guide or control the movement of (a vehicle, vessel, or aircraft), for example by turning a wheel or operating a rudder .

. Word 7: present participle of lie.

of Word 8: the administration of a business, organization, etc.

Octordle Today #576 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #576 for 23rd August 2023:

Word 1: TAPIR

Word 2: PATIO

Word 3: LAPEL

Word 4: PHONE

Word 5: CLOUT

Word 6: STEER

Word 7: LYING

Word 8: ADMIN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.