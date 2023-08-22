Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #575 Hints And Answers For 22nd August, 2023
Octordle Today: Daily #574 Hints And Answers For 21st August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #573 Hints And Answers For 20th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #572 Hints And Answers For 19th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #571 Hints And Answers For 18th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #570 Hints And Answers For 17th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #569 Hints And Answers For 16th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #568 Hints And Answers For 15th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #567 Hints And Answers For 14th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #566 Hints And Answers For 13th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #565 Hints And Answers For 12th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #564 Hints And Answers For 11th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #563 Hints And Answers For 10th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #562 Hints And Answers For 9th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #561 Hints And Answers For 8th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #560 Hints And Answers For 7th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #559 Hints And Answers For 6th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #558 Hints And Answers For 5th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #557 Hints And Answers For 4th August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #556 Hints And Answers For 3rd August, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #575 Hints And Answers For 22nd August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #575 here, released on 22nd August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #575 Words Hints (22nd August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 7 only.
Hint 2: There is a in word 4 only.
Hint 3: There is a Y in word 5, 6 and 7.
Hint 4: There is a in word 5 only.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 6.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 5 today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: S
  • Word 2: B
  • Word 3: O
  • Word 4: S
  • Word 5: T
  • Word 6: C
  • Word 7: M
  • Word 8: G

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: the projecting nose and mouth of an animal, especially a mammal.
  • Word 2: a brass instrument like a small trumpet, typically without valves or keys and used for military signals.
  • Word 3: the last letter of the Greek alphabet.
  • Word 4: a number between one and ten.
  • Word 5: a sweet similar to toffee, made from brown sugar or treacleboiled with butter and pulled until glossy.
  • Word 6: a person who believes that people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honourable or unselfish reasons.
  • Word 7: containing or mixed with a large amount of milk.
  • Word 8: a person who plays video games or participates in role-playing games.

Octordle Today #575 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #575 for 22nd August 2023:

  • Word 1: LEVER
  • Word 2: BLAME
  • Word 3: SHACK
  • Word 4: BOOTH
  • Word 5: WHARF
  • Word 6: HASTE
  • Word 7: BIRCH
  • Word 8: EAGER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

