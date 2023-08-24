Octordle Today: Daily #577 Hints And Answers For 24th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #577 here, released on 24th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #577 Words Hints (24th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a G in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a D in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a P in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: S

Word 3: R

Word 4: F

Word 5: A

Word 6: R

Word 7: T

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a shrub or small tree with compound leaves, reddish hairy fruits in conical clusters, and bright autumn colours.

or small tree with compound leaves, hairy fruits in clusters, and bright autumn colours. Word 2: flavoured with or fragrant with spice.

with or with spice. Word 3: make the sound and movement of vomiting .

. Word 4: openly disregard (a rule, law, or convention).

(a rule, law, or convention). Word 5: a spiritual being believed to act as an attendant , agent, or messenger of God, conventionally represented in human form with wings and a long robe .

, agent, or messenger of God, represented in human form with wings and a long . Word 6: the transmission and reception of electromagnetic waves of radio frequency, especially those carrying sound messages.

waves of radio frequency, especially those carrying sound messages. Word 7: of an orange-brown or yellowish-brown colour.

Word 8: a person whose profession is acting on the stage, in films, or on television.

Octordle Today #577 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #577 for 24th August 2023:

Word 1: SUMAC

Word 2: SPICY

Word 3: RETCH

Word 4: FLOUT

Word 5: ANGEL

Word 6: RADIO

Word 7: TAWNY

Word 8: ACTOR

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.