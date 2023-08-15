Octordle Today: Daily #568 Hints And Answers For 15th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #568 here, released on 15th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #568 Words Hints (15th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a B in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2 and 3.

Hint 4: There is an S in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: D

Word 3: T

Word 4: M

Word 5: C

Word 6: I

Word 7: F

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a light theatrical entertainment consisting of a series of short sketches, songs, and dances , typically dealing satirically with topical issues.

entertainment consisting of a series of short sketches, songs, and , typically dealing satirically with issues. Word 2: the territory of a duke or duchess ; a dukedom .

; a . Word 3: a current score or amount.

Word 4: a person or thing that makes or produces something.

Word 5: only a short distance away or apart in space or time.

Word 6: become subject to (something unwelcome or unpleasant ) as a result of one’s own behaviour or actions.

or ) as a result of one’s own behaviour or actions. Word 7: an individual leaf of paper or parchment , either loose as one of a series or forming part of a bound volume, which is numbered on the recto or front side only.

, either loose as one of a series or forming part of a bound volume, which is on the or front side only. Word 8: accept or act in accordance with (a rule, decision, or recommendation).

Octordle Today #568 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #568 for 15th August 2023:

Word 1: REVUE

Word 2: DUCHY

Word 3: TALLY

Word 4: MAKER

Word 5: CLOSE

Word 6: INCUR

Word 7: FOLIO

Word 8: ABIDE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.