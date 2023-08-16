Octordle Today: Daily #569 Hints And Answers For 16th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #569 here, released on 16th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #569 Words Hints (16th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in words 3 and 4.

Hint 2: There is a J in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is an C in words 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 5, 6 and 7.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: H

Word 2: L

Word 3: T

Word 4: S

Word 5: E

Word 6: C

Word 7: R

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: done with excessive speed or urgency ; hurried.

; hurried. Word 2: a kind of effervescent beer which is light in colour and body.

beer which is light in colour and body. Word 3: with opposite sides or surfaces that are far or relatively far apart.

Word 4: a bone framework enclosing the brain of a vertebrate ; the skeleton of a person’s or animal’s head.

the brain of a ; the of a person’s or animal’s head. Word 5: rub out or remove (writing or marks).

Word 6: come or bring to an end.

Word 7: a person who habitually gets out of bed at a particular time of the morning.

gets out of bed at a particular time of the morning. Word 8: important, serious, or significant.

Octordle Today #569 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #569 for 16th August 2023:

Word 1: HASTY

Word 2: LAGER

Word 3: THICK

Word 4: SKULL

Word 5: ERASE

Word 6: CEASE

Word 7: RISER

Word 8: MAJOR

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.