Octordle Today: Daily #542 Hints And Answers For 20th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #542 here, released on 20th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #542 Words Hints (20th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 7 and 8.

Hint 2: There is an F in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 1 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 5 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: H

Word 3: B

Word 4: S

Word 5: C

Word 6: S

Word 7: B

Word 8: K

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the space (usually measured in degrees) between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.

lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet. Word 2: as a consequence; for this reason.

Word 3: pour fat or juices over (meat) during cooking in order to keep it moist .

over (meat) during cooking in order to keep it . Word 4: gush out in a sudden and forceful stream.

stream. Word 5: a board game of strategic skill for two players, played on a chequered board on which each playing piece is moved according to precise rules.

board on which each playing piece is moved according to precise rules. Word 6: a length or square of fabric worn around the neck or head.

Word 7: a regulation made by a local authority or corporation.

Word 8: a fund of money for communal use, made up of contributions from a group of people.

Octordle Today #542 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #542 for 20th July 2023:

Word 1: ANGLE

Word 2: HENCE

Word 3: BASTE

Word 4: SPURT

Word 5: CHESS

Word 6: SCARF

Word 7: BYLAW

Word 8: KITTY

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 20th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: MISER

Word 2: UTILE

Word 3: MANGE

Word 4: STOOL

Word 5: BRAID

Word 6: DRUNK

Word 7: SHARE

Word 8: OUTDO

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.