Octordle Today: Daily #541 Hints And Answers For 19th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #541 here, released on 19th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #541 Words Hints (19th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 4 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is an N in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 4 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: G

Word 3: F

Word 4: S

Word 5: G

Word 6: T

Word 7: T

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a sheet of information in the form of a table, graph, or diagram.

Word 2: a thin liquid food of oatmeal or other meal boiled in milk or water.

or other meal in milk or water. Word 3: the animals of a particular region, habitat, or geological period.

period. Word 4: damage the purity or integrity of.

or integrity of. Word 5: watch over in order to protect or control.

Word 6: (of glue, paint, or other substances) not fully dry and retaining a slightly sticky feel.

a slightly sticky feel. Word 7: a number between one and ten.

Word 8: a rare, unusual, or intriguing object.

Octordle Today #541 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #541 for 19th July 2023:

Word 1: CHART

Word 2: GRUEL

Word 3: FAUNA

Word 4: SULLY

Word 5: GUARD

Word 6: TACKY

Word 7: THREE

Word 8: CURIO

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 19th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: PLEAD

Word 2: AMAZE

Word 3: QUASI

Word 4: CHIDE

Word 5: CHIEF

Word 6: ALTAR

Word 7: CYBER

Word 8: SAPPY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.