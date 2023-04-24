Octordle Today: Daily #455 Hints And Answers For 24th April, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #455 Words Hints (24th April, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #455.

Hint 1: There is a S in words 3 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a C in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 2 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: B

Word 3: P

Word 4: T

Word 5: T

Word 6: F

Word 7: F

Word 8: Q

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (of a remark or idea) lacking originality or freshness ; dull on account of overuse .

or ; dull on account of . Word 2: muscular or robust.

Word 3: written or spoken language in its ordinary form, without metrical structure.

structure. Word 4: (of a substance or object) strong enough to withstand adverse conditions or rough handling.

adverse conditions or rough handling. Word 5: a soft, fine silk, cotton, or nylon material like net, used for making veils and dresses.

Word 6: a comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay and typically including crude characterization and ludicrously improbable situations.

and typically including crude characterization and situations. Word 7: consisting of fire or burning strongly and brightly .

. Word 8: apparently but not really; seemingly.

Octordle Today #455 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #455 for 24th April 2023: