Connect with us

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #454 Hints And Answers For 23rd April, 2023
Advertisement

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #456 Hints And Answers For 25th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #455 Hints And Answers For 24th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #453 Hints And Answers For 22nd April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #452 Hints And Answers For 21st April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #451 Hints And Answers For 20th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #450 Hints And Answers For 19th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #449 Hints And Answers For 18th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #448 Hints And Answers For 17th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #447 Hints And Answers For 16th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #446 Hints And Answers For 15th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #445 Hints And Answers For 14th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #444 Hints And Answers For 13th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #443 Hints And Answers For 12nd April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #442 Hints And Answers For 11th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #441 Hints And Answers For 10th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #440 Hints And Answers For 9th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #439 Hints And Answers For 8th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #438 Hints And Answers For 7th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #437 Hints And Answers For 6th April, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #454 Hints And Answers For 23rd April, 2023

Published

3 days ago

on

Octordle

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #454 here, released on 23rd April 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #454 Words Hints (23rd April, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #454.

Hint 1: There is a in words 5 and 6.
Hint 2: There is a in words 1 and 6.
Hint 3: There is a in word 3 only.
Hint 4: There is a in words 3 and 7.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 7.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 4.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: A
  • Word 2: E
  • Word 3: M
  • Word 4: S
  • Word 5: C
  • Word 6: V
  • Word 7: P
  • Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: (of a person, animal, or plant) living, not dead.
  • Word 2: a mistake.
  • Word 3: in a mad, wild, or uncontrolled manner.
  • Word 4: (of a slope, flight of stairs, or angle) rising or falling sharply; almost perpendicular.
  • Word 5: expel air from the lungs with a sudden sharp sound.
  • Word 6: physical strength and good health.
  • Word 7: resembling or consisting of pulp; mushy.
  • Word 8: wash (something) with clean water to remove soap, detergent, dirt, or impurities.

Octordle Today #454 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #454 for 23rd April 2023:

  • Word 1: ALIVE
  • Word 2: ERROR
  • Word 3: MADLY
  • Word 4: STEEP
  • Word 5: COUGH
  • Word 6: VIGOR
  • Word 7: PULPY
  • Word 8: RINSE
Daily Octordle 454 Answer - April 23rd 2023

Octordle Today #454 Answer – April 23rd, 2023

Octordle Today Sequence Answers 

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

  • One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
  • Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on April 23rd, 2023 are as follows:

  • SPOOK
  • UNION
  • SKIMP
  • SALSA
  • SQUAD
  • GREEN
  • BILLY 
  • GOURD
Daily Octordle Sequence 454 - April 23rd 2023

Octordle Today Daily Sequence Answer – April 23rd, 2023

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins