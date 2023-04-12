Octordle Today: Daily #443 Hints And Answers For 12nd April, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #443 Words Hints (12nd April, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #443.

Hint 1: There is a Z in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a T in words 1 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a C in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2, 3 and 6.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: G

Word 3: A

Word 4: S

Word 5: B

Word 6: H

Word 7: H

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: used tentatively to ask permission or to express a polite request.

to ask permission or to express a request. Word 2: of the colour between blue and yellow in the spectrum; coloured like grass or emeralds .

. Word 3: an impressive display or range of a particular type of thing.

Word 4: a woman’s long scarf or shawl, especially of fur or similar material, worn loosely over the shoulders.

over the shoulders. Word 5: a short description of a book, film, or other product written for promotional purposes.

Word 6: a widely distributed evergreen shrub , typically having prickly dark green leaves, small white flowers, and red berries .

, typically having dark green leaves, small white flowers, and red . Word 7: a temperate shrub or small tree with broad leaves, bearing prominent male catkins in spring and round hard-shelled edible nuts in autumn.

or small tree with broad leaves, bearing prominent male in spring and round hard-shelled edible nuts in autumn. Word 8: a cockroach .

Octordle Today #443 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #443 for 12nd April 2023:

Word 1: MIGHT

Word 2: GREEN

Word 3: ARRAY

Word 4: STOLE

Word 5: BLURB

Word 6: HOLLY

Word 7: HAZEL

Word 8: ROACH

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on April 12nd, 2023 are as follows: CHAFE

BUILD

CRONE

MORAL

RECUT

CARRY

BOTCH

SCENE

More In: OCTORDLE