Octordle Today: Daily #443 Hints And Answers For 12nd April, 2023
Octordle Today: Daily #445 Hints And Answers For 14th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #444 Hints And Answers For 13th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #442 Hints And Answers For 11th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #441 Hints And Answers For 10th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #440 Hints And Answers For 9th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #439 Hints And Answers For 8th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #438 Hints And Answers For 7th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #437 Hints And Answers For 6th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #436 Hints And Answers For 5th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #435 Hints And Answers For 4th April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #434 Hints And Answers For 3rd April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #433 Hints And Answers For 2nd April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #432 Hints And Answers For 1st April, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #431 Hints And Answers For 31st March, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #430 Hints And Answers For 30th March, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #429 Hints And Answers For 29th March, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #428 Hints And Answers For 28th March, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #427 Hints And Answers For 27th March, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #426 Hints And Answers For 26th March, 2023

Octordle Today: Daily #443 Hints And Answers For 12nd April, 2023

Published

2 days ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #443 here, released on 12nd April 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #443 Words Hints (12nd April, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #443.

Hint 1: There is a in word 7 only.
Hint 2: There is a in words 1 and 4.
Hint 3: There is a in word 8 only.
Hint 4: There is a in words 3 and 6.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2, 3 and 6.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: M
  • Word 2: G
  • Word 3: A
  • Word 4: S
  • Word 5: B
  • Word 6: H
  • Word 7: H
  • Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: used tentatively to ask permission or to express a polite request.
  • Word 2: of the colour between blue and yellow in the spectrum; coloured like grass or emeralds.
  • Word 3: an impressive display or range of a particular type of thing.
  • Word 4: a woman’s long scarf or shawl, especially of fur or similar material, worn loosely over the shoulders.
  • Word 5: a short description of a book, film, or other product written for promotional purposes.
  • Word 6: a widely distributed evergreen shrub, typically having prickly dark green leaves, small white flowers, and red berries.
  • Word 7: a temperate shrub or small tree with broad leaves, bearing prominent male catkins in spring and round hard-shelled edible nuts in autumn.
  • Word 8: a cockroach.

Octordle Today #443 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #443 for 12nd April 2023:

  • Word 1: MIGHT
  • Word 2: GREEN
  • Word 3: ARRAY
  • Word 4: STOLE
  • Word 5: BLURB
  • Word 6: HOLLY
  • Word 7: HAZEL
  • Word 8: ROACH
Daily Octordle 443 Answer - April 12th 2023

Octordle Today #443 Answer – April 12th, 2023

Octordle Today Sequence Answers 

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

  • One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
  • Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on April 12nd, 2023 are as follows:

  • CHAFE
  • BUILD
  • CRONE
  • MORAL
  • RECUT
  • CARRY
  • BOTCH
  • SCENE
Daily Octordle Sequence 443 - April 12th 2023

Octordle Today Daily Sequence Answer – April 12nd, 2023

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

