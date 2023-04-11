Octordle Today: Daily #442 Hints And Answers For 11th April, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #442 Words Hints (11th April, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #442.

Hint 1: There is a K in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a H in words 3 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: R

Word 5: P

Word 6: B

Word 7: C

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a seat without a back or arms, typically resting on three or four legs or on a single pedestal .

. Word 2: a short, slender, sharp-pointed metal pin with a raised helical thread running round it and a slotted head, used to join things together by being rotated so that it pierces wood or other material and is held tightly in place.

thread running round it and a head, used to join things together by being rotated so that it wood or other material and is held tightly in place. Word 3: situated in or full of shade.

Word 4: cause to stop sleeping.

Word 5: not decorated or elaborate ; simple or basic in character.

; simple or basic in character. Word 6: taking up much space; large and unwieldy .

. Word 7: a melodious ringing sound, as produced by striking a bell.

ringing sound, as produced by striking a bell. Word 8: eat (something) steadily and often audibly .

Octordle Today #442 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #442 for 11th April 2023:

Word 1: STOOL

Word 2: SCREW

Word 3: SHADY

Word 4: ROUSE

Word 5: PLAIN

Word 6: BULKY

Word 7: CHIME

Word 8: MUNCH

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on April 11th, 2023 are as follows: TONIC

TWIST

CURSE

TODDY

POPPY

TREND

WHERE

WIGHT

