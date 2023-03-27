Octordle Today: Daily #427 Hints And Answers For 27th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #427 Words Hints (27th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #427.

Hint 1: There is an X in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a W in words 3, 6 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a B in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 4 and 7.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 8 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: M

Word 5: A

Word 6: E

Word 7: S

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: extremely small.

Word 2: strike with a firm blow.

Word 3: a weapon with a long metal blade and a hilt with a hand guard, used for thrusting or striking and now typically worn as part of ceremonial dress.

with a hand guard, used for or striking and now typically worn as part of dress. Word 4: covered with a fungal growth which causes decay , due to age or damp conditions.

growth which causes , due to age or conditions. Word 5: a statement or proposition which is regarded as being established, accepted, or self-evidently true.

Word 6: provide with a quality, ability, or asset.

Word 7: covered with snow.

Word 8: a man who is the head of an abbey of monks .

Octordle Today #427 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #427 for 27th March 2023:

Word 1: MICRO

Word 2: SMITE

Word 3: SWORD

Word 4: MOLDY

Word 5: AXIOM

Word 6: ENDOW

Word 7: SNOWY

Word 8: ABBOT

Octordle Today Sequence Answers Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on March 27th, 2023 are as follows: BLACK

MOWER

THREE

SHALT

THEIR

NYLON

EVENT

TACKY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

