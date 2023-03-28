Octordle Today: Daily #428 Hints And Answers For 28th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #428 Words Hints (28th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #428.

Hint 1: There is a D in words 1 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a C in words 1, 3 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a G in words 2 and 4.

Hint 4: There is an L in words 1 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letters in words 3 and 6.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: W

Word 3: N

Word 4: B

Word 5: W

Word 6: P

Word 7: P

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a young human being below the age of puberty or below the legal age of majority

or below the legal age of majority Word 2: not correct or true; incorrect.

Word 3: a daughter of one’s brother or sister, or of one’s brother-in-law or sister-in-law .

or . Word 4: take or go with (someone or something) to a place.

Word 5: the measurement or extent of something from side to side; the lesser of two or the least of three dimensions of a body.

Word 6: a small sharp knife used in paring fruits or vegetables.

Word 7: a flat dish, typically circular and made of china, from which food is eaten or served.

or served. Word 8: a small piece or amount of something, especially one that is left over after the greater part has been used.

Octordle Today #428 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #428 for 28th March 2023:

Word 1: CHILD

Word 2: WRONG

Word 3: NIECE

Word 4: BRING

Word 5: WIDTH

Word 6: PARER

Word 7: PLATE

Word 8: SCRAP

Octordle Today Sequence Answers Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on March 28th, 2023 are as follows: ABLED

SLASH

LYRIC

AMONG

NIGHT

JUMPY

DOWDY

IRONY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

