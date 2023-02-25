Octordle Today: Daily #397 Hints And Answers For 25th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #397 Words Hints (February 25th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #397.

First Word

Starts with T.

The word has two vowels .

Refers to something happening in a moment; very quickly.

NIGHT.

Second Word

Starts with P.

The word has three vowels .

. A paved outdoor area adjoining a house.

Third Word

Starts with N.

It has one vowel.

A foolish and weak person.

Fourth Word

Starts with C.

It has two vowels .

Any head or headlike expansion on a structure, as on a bone.

Fifth Word

Starts with L.

It has two vowels .

The part on each side of a coat immediately below the collar which is folded back on either side of the front opening.

Sixth Word

Starts with Q.

The word has three vowels .

In reference to making little or no noise.

Seventh Word

Starts with M.

The word has two vowels.

In reference to the written or printed signs representing vocal or instrumental sound.

Eighth Word

Starts with N .

It has one vowel .

. The time from dusk to dawn when no sunlight is visible.

Octordle Today #397 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #397 for February 25th, 2023:

Word 1: TRICE

Word 2:PATIO

Word 3: NINNY

Word 4: CAPUT

Word 5: LAPEL

Word 6: QUIET

Word 7: MUSIC

Word 9: NIGHT

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

