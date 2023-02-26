Octordle Today: Daily #398 Hints And Answers For 26th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #398 Words Hints (February 26th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #398.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1 and 2.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a V in words 6 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a B in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 5 and 6.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: S

Word 3: P

Word 4: F

Word 5: E

Word 6: S

Word 7: W

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: poetry.

poetry. Word 2: a liquid that is blown or driven through the air in the form of tiny drops.

a liquid that is blown or driven through the air in the form of tiny drops. Word 3: a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely

a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or that are widely Word 4: a German, especially a soldier in the First World War (often used as a nickname ).

a German, especially a soldier in the First World War (often used as a ). Word 5: a small piece of burning or glowing coal or wood in a dying fire.

a small piece of burning or coal or wood in a dying fire. Word 6: a number.

a number. Word 7: move in a quivering way; flicker.

move in a way; flicker. Word 8: a machine for shaping wood, metal, or other material by means of a rotating drive which turns the piece being worked on against changeable cutting tools.

Octordle Today #398 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #398 for February 26th, 2023:

Word 1: POESY

Word 2: SPRAY

Word 3: PRIDE

Word 4: FRITZ

Word 5: EMBER

Word 6: SEVEN

Word 7: WAVER

Word 8: LATHE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

