Octordle Today: Daily #396 Hints And Answers For 24th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #396 Words Hints (February 24th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #396.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a W in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a Z in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a K in words 1 and 4.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 6 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: P

Word 3: A

Word 4: K

Word 5: B

Word 6: H

Word 7: S

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: examine (something) in order to determine its accuracy, quality, or condition, or to detect the presence of something.

examine (something) in order to determine its accuracy, quality, or condition, or to detect the presence of something. Word 2: relating to or covered with pines .

relating to or covered with . Word 3: (of an unpleasant or unwelcome situation or phenomenon) present or experienced to a severe or intense degree.

(of an or situation or phenomenon) present or experienced to a severe or intense degree. Word 4: recognized, familiar, or within the scope of knowledge.

recognized, familiar, or within the scope of knowledge. Word 5: a ship’s allotted place at a wharf or dock.

a ship’s place at a or dock. Word 6: move or act with great haste .

move or act with great . Word 7: take hold of suddenly and forcibly .

take hold of suddenly and . Word 8: a spell or sustained period of unrestrained activity of a particular kind.

Octordle Today #395 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #396 for February 24th, 2023: