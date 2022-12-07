Octordle Today: Daily #317 Hints And Answers For 7th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #317 here, released on December 7, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #317 Words Hints (December 7, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #317.

Hint 1: Only word 4 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 8 has a J.

Hint 3: Only word 7 has a P.

Hint 4: Words 3 and 5 contain an S.

Hint 5: Words 6 and 8 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: No words contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: B

Word 2: D

Word 3: B

Word 4: A

Word 5: S

Word 6: M

Word 7: C

Word 8: N

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a soft tissue organ in vertebrates’ skulls that coordinates sensations, cognitive functions, and nerve activity.

a soft tissue organ in vertebrates’ skulls that coordinates sensations, cognitive functions, and nerve activity. Word 2: furnishing and decorating a room.

furnishing and decorating a room. Word 3: suddenly and violently break apart, especially due to an impact.

suddenly and violently break apart, especially due to an impact. Word 4: a term for an aunt.

a term for an aunt. Word 5: an earthenware beer mug.

an earthenware beer mug. Word 6: note with a time value of two crotchets or half a semibreve, represented by a ring.

note with a time value of two crotchets or half a semibreve, represented by a ring. Word 7: an explosive sound, especially one made by a bomb.

an explosive sound, especially one made by a bomb. Word 8: a practitioner of ninjutsu, a Japanese martial art.

Octordle Today #317 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #317 for December 7th, 2022:

Word 1: BRAIN

Word 2: DECOR

Word 3: BURST

Word 4: AUNTY

Word 5: STEIN

Word 6: MINIM

Word 7: CRUMP

Word 8: NINJA

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE TODAY