Octordle Today: Daily #318 Hints And Answers For 8th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #318 here, released on December 8, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour.

Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #318 Words Hints (December 8, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #318.

Hint 1: Words 1, 3 and 4 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Words 1 and 8 contain a C.

Hint 3: Only word 5 has a K.

Hint 4: Only word 7 has an M.

Hint 5: Words 2 and 6 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Words 3 and 5 contain a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: F

Word 3: F

Word 4: P

Word 5: S

Word 6: E

Word 7: H

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for each word:

Word 1: covered with scales.

covered with scales. Word 2: resulting in death.

resulting in death. Word 3: confused; unable to think clearly.

confused; unable to think clearly. Word 4: characterized by paralysis and involuntary tremors.

by paralysis and involuntary tremors. Word 5: a ghost.

a ghost. Word 6: remove (writings or marks).

remove (writings or marks). Word 7: characterized by relatively high levels of water vapour.

characterized by relatively high levels of water vapour. Word 8: a narrow channel dug by the side of a road or field to carry away water

Octordle Today #318 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #318 for December 8th, 2022: