White House Bans ‘Rose Montoya’ Trans Activist For Topless Videos At Pride Event

(CTN NEWS) – The White House announced that a transgender model would be prohibited from participating in future events as a result of images and videos that show her topless on the South Lawn on Saturday during an LGBTQ Pride month celebration.

Thousands of people were invited by the Biden administration to commemorate Pride Month, which is commemorated every June, including trans model and activist Rose Montoya.

Rose Montoya Shared Topless Video On Her Instagram

On Instagram, Montoya posted a video from the occasion in which she can be seen standing in front of the White House without a top and concealing her nipples with her palms.

Right-wing media outlets published screenshots of Rose Montoya’s video, and commentators and media figures criticised her behaviour as “disrespectful.”

Many of Rose Montoya’s detractors gendered her incorrectly by using male pronouns and labelling her with anti-trans insults.

According to a White House spokeswoman, Rose Montoya and the other individuals in the video will not be permitted to attend any future events hosted there, as of Tuesday.

“This conduct is disrespectful and out of place at any White House gathering.

The ceremony we held to honor LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who attended are not reflected in it, the White House spokeswoman stated. “Persons in the video won’t be invited to upcoming events,”

NBC News was unable to reach Montoya for comment, but she addressed the outrage in a video posted on Instagram.

Montoya Addressed The backlash In A Video On Instagram

Conservatives are attempting to contact the neighbourhood groomers, among other things, using the video of me topless at the White House, she claimed.

And I just wanted to add that it is allowed to go topless in Washington, D.C., and I wholeheartedly support the fight to free the nipple.

Why is it suddenly considered bad or unlawful for me to show off my chest, but it wasn’t before coming out as trans?

By expressing outrage, Montoya claimed that her detractors are confirming that she is a woman since “people like to sexualize women’s bodies and say that they are inappropriate.”

She added, “I wanted to join my trans masculine friends who were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy.”

And since it is completely legal in Washington, D.C., I made the decision to join them and cover my nipples just to be safe. I wanted to be totally independent and authentic. I had no desire to try to be crude or offensive in any manner. I was only existing in my body, living in joy, and being true to who I was. Joyful Pride. Set the nipple free.”

The outcry against Montoya’s film comes at a time when the LGBTQ community, especially transgender people, faces growing hostility on a national level.

American Civil Liberties Union Bills Aimed At Restricting LGBTQ Rights

The American Civil Liberties Union reports that 491 legislation to limit LGBTQ rights have been introduced by state legislators so far this year.

Nearly half of those would limit trans rights, with the majority concentrating on limiting medical care connected to transition and the participation of trans athletes on school sports teams.

In recent months, brands have come under increased fire for including LGBTQ individuals in their advertisements and selling a product that is LGBTQ-inclusive.

After including transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney in an advertisement in April, Bud Light was subject to boycotts that had a detrimental impact on sales.

Following what a company representative described as “threats” to staff regarding this year’s Pride Month goods, Target announced last month that it was removing select LGBTQ-themed items from shops.

Numerous conservative online detractors explicitly criticised the business for selling adult swimming suits that are accommodating of trans persons and are tuck-friendly.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

The Implications Of The Donald Trump Court Hearing: Key Takeaways

Flag Day 2023: When Is It? Is it A Holiday? Why Do We Celebrate It?

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table