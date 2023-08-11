U.S. Exposed for Demanded Removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s Prime Minister

According to classified documents released by The Intercept, a New York-based media source, the US Biden administration urged and supported the overthrow of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for remaining neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mr Khan’s travel to Russia on March 23, 2022, just weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, when other governments and organisations were publicly condemning Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war, was interpreted as an endorsement of Russia’s military action.

According to details of the meeting contained in a classified document labelled ‘Secret’ and reported by The Intercept, the visit prompted a meeting between Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, and two officials of the Department of State, and set in motion the first steps of Mr Khan’s ousting.

But, addressing at a rally the day before the summit, Mr Khan questioned why the Europeans were concerned about his journey to Russia.

“How do you feel about us?” That we are your slaves and will do whatever you want? We have friendships with both Russia and the United States. In China and Europe, we have mutual friends. “We are not a member of any alliance,” Mr Khan stated.

His words heightened worries, prompting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to bring Mr Khan’s so-called impartiality at the meeting into question.

“People in the United States and Europe are concerned about why Pakistan is taking such an aggressively neutral stance (on Ukraine), if such a stance is even possible.” According to the document, Mr Lu added at the meeting, “It does not appear to be such a neutral stand to us.” “It seems quite clear that this is the Prime Minister’s policy.”

Mr Lu then proposed a no-confidence vote, implying that if Imran Khan remained prime minister, the United States and Europe would marginalise Pakistan.

According to the confidential report, Mr Lu stated, “I think if the no-confidence vote against the prime minister succeeds, everything will be forgiven in Washington because the Russia visit is being viewed as a decision by the prime minister.” “Otherwise, I believe the road ahead will be difficult.”

“I cannot predict how Europe will react,” Mr Lu added, “but I suspect their reaction will be similar.”

The no-confidence vote, purportedly orchestrated by Pakistan’s powerful military, deposed Mr Khan.

Mr Khan was convicted of corruption-related offences and sentenced to three years in prison following his trial. He is now ineligible to run in Pakistan’s elections, which will take place later this year.

However, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller denied the charges.

“Nothing in these purported comments shows the United States taking a position on who the leader of Pakistan should be,” Mr Miller told The Intercept.

Leaked Pakistan Cable: U.S. Demanded Removal of Imran Khan

Imran Khan is a prominent Pakistani politician, former cricketer, and philanthropist. He was born on October 5, 1952, in Lahore, Pakistan. Khan gained international fame as a cricket player before transitioning into politics.

As a cricketer, Imran Khan was one of Pakistan’s most successful cricket captains. He led the Pakistan cricket team to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, a historic achievement for the country. He is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history.

In the realm of politics, Imran Khan founded the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996. PTI is known for its focus on anti-corruption and social justice issues. Khan’s political career was marked by opposition to established political parties and a commitment to bringing about change in Pakistan’s governance.

Imran Khan’s political journey saw both successes and challenges. After years in the opposition, PTI gained traction and emerged as the leading party in the 2018 general elections. Consequently, Imran Khan became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18, 2018.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Khan faced numerous challenges, including economic difficulties, governance issues, and managing Pakistan’s foreign relations. His government aimed to address corruption, improve the economy, and provide better healthcare and education services. However, his policies and administration received mixed reviews, with supporters praising his anti-corruption efforts and critics highlighting economic struggles and social challenges.