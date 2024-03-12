TSMC Will Receive $5 Billion For The Arizona Chip Plant From The U.S.

Connect with us

(CTN News) – TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) is on the verge of securing a substantial federal grant from the United States exceeding $5 billion.

This development would significantly boost semiconductor production in the United States. The grant is intended to facilitate the establishment of an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Arizona, according to Bloomberg News.

This landmark investment, which is part of TSMC’s $40 billion commitment to the Arizona plant, represents one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.

This support from the United States government is part of a broader initiative outlined in the Chips Act, which allocates $52.7 billion for the enhancement of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

As a result of the same Act, the Biden administration recently granted $1.5 billion to GlobalFoundries, another prominent contract chip manufacturer. As a result, the nation aims to enhance its chip-making capabilities to address the ongoing global shortage, which has been particularly detrimental to industries that depend on advanced artificial intelligence chips.

In addition to making industry-leading chips, TSMC employs advanced manufacturing processes that are used by companies such as Nvidia. Although this has been a growing challenge, the company has been unable to scale up production of complex AI chips because of the escalating demand for advanced packaging.

TSMC’s proposal to support its endeavors in Arizona is significant, but it is part of a broader global strategy for the semiconductor giant. TSMC received substantial subsidies from China and Japan in 2023, totaling over $1.5 billion, to assist with its expansion in those countries.

TSMC is expanding its wafer fabrication facility in Nanjing, China, and undertaking ambitious projects in Kumamoto, Japan, through its joint venture, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM).

A significant grant from the Japanese government and JASM’s investments in Japan highlight TSMC’s global operations ad strategic partnerships across multiple regions.

Moreover,  plans to build a wafer fab in Germany, scheduled to open in 2027, illustrate its ambitions to expand globally.

From automotive to high-performance computing, TSMC’s endeavors across multiple continents reflect the industry’s pivotal role in powering a wide range of industries. As a result of substantial government support both in the United States and abroad, TSMC is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of semiconductor manufacturing.

