Published

13 seconds ago

on

Moon-Sighting Officials In Pakistan Announce Ramadan Starts Tomorrow

(CTN News) – It should be noted that Pakistan’s Central Rule-e-Hilal Committee, which announced the sighting of the full moon, met in Peshawar, in Pakistan’s northwestern region, on Monday.

The committee announced the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, the first day of the holy month.

Throughout the world, moon-sighting officials spent the days of March 10 and 11 trying to spot the moon so that they could determine the start of Ramadan according to the lunar calendar, which is based on the lunar calendar.

In Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates Ramadan began on Monday, while in Pakistan, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Iran the month will begin a day later on Tuesday.

It has been reported by different parts of Pakistan that they have seen the moon of the month of Ramadan during the past two days, said the committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a press conference in which he announced the first fast would take place on Tuesday.

In Pakistan, the sighting of the new moon is the sign of the beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar, as well as the subsequent Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram that follow.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee – a group of clerics who lead the country’s fasting affairs – announces every year when the country should begin fasting.

For a month during Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. This is one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims follow during this time.

