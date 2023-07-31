Trump Slams Biden as “Most Corrupt” President in the History of the Country

(CTN News) – In a fiery campaign rally held at the Erie Insurance Arena in Pennsylvania, former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on President Joe Biden, labeling him as the “most corrupt” president in the history of the United States.

As the election campaigning intensified, Trump‘s rhetoric against Biden and other political figures became confrontational.

Trump, leading the Republican presidential nomination race, took no holds barred in criticizing his opponents. Referring to Biden, he stated, “We have somebody that’s not at the top of his game,” and received cheers from his supporters. Trump continued disparaging Biden, asserting he “never was at the top of his game.”

The former president also aimed his abusive words at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential contender in the Republican nomination race.

Trump Vows to Continue 2024 Presidential Bid Amidst Criminal Charges

Despite facing criminal charges and ongoing legal battles, Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to run for the Oval Office in the 2024 presidential election. Even if convicted and sentenced in a secret documents case, he remains undeterred, claiming that there is nothing in the Constitution to prevent his candidacy.

Trump’s legal troubles stem from two separate indictments. The first, in April, accuses him of paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The second indictment, in June, alleges that he endangered national security by retaining classified nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House. Trump vehemently denies all charges and pleads not guilty, attributing the timing of the indictments to be a deliberate act of election interference.

During the rally, Trump also criticized the state of freedom of speech and media in the country, claiming that the US no longer has a free and fair press system.

He accused the media of bias, particularly regarding their coverage of his legal issues compared to the perceived lack of coverage of what he referred to as the “Biden crime family’s corrupt business dealings.”

The former president further expressed his discontent with the Department of Justice, revealing that he had received a “target” letter in connection with the January 6 probe. He denounced the DOJ, stating that it functions as a weapon of Democrats and accused them of using the investigations against him as a means to undermine his candidacy.

conclusion

In conclusion, Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania showcased his combative approach towards his political rivals, with President Biden and Governor DeSantis facing the brunt of his verbal attacks. As the election season unfolds, the former president’s legal battles and unwavering determination to run for office remain prominent factors in the political landscape.