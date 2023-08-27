Top 10 Best International Airline Of 2023 In The World: New Report Reveals

(CTN News) – Bounce, a company specializing in luggage storage services, conducted an evaluation of 60 global airlines to ascertain the leading international airline.

The criteria taken into account by Bounce for their assessment encompass:

on-time arrivals

cancellations

flights

meal score

in-flight entertainment score

seat comfort score

staff service score

free carry-on allowance

free checked domestic allowance

free checked international allowance

airline score

No. 1 best international Airline

Securing the top position among international airlines, Japan Airlines boasts an impressive overall score of 8.28.

Earning high marks in categories such as meals, seat comfort, staff service, and in-flight entertainment, the Japanese carrier achieved a commendable four out of five rating.

Furthermore, Japan Airlines achieved an exceptional on-time arrival rate of 88.36%, as reported by Bounce.

Japan Airlines provides a comprehensive network of direct routes connecting the United States to key Japanese transportation hubs including Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

The airline’s operational scope encompasses both international and domestic passenger services, along with cargo transportation, spanning an extensive network of 220 destinations across 35 countries worldwide.

Top 10 best international airlines 2023