Connect with us

News

Top 10 Best International Airline Of 2023 In The World: New Report Reveals
Advertisement

News

U.S. Court Sentences Pakistani Doctor To 18 Years For Terrorism-Related Charges

News

Genetic Confirmation: Yevgeny Prigozhin's Demise And Wagner Paramilitary's Ongoing Investigation

News

Marines Die In Australian Military Drills When Their Aircraft Crashes

News

British Museum Recovers Some of 2,000 Stolen Treasures

News

Record-Breaking Heatwave in U.S: More Than 111 Million People in the U.S. Face Extreme Heat

News

Thailand's Growing Cannabis Industry Faces Competition and Regulation Changes

News

Thai Exports Suffer 10th Month of Decline Amid Global Economic Challenges

News

North Korea Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Allowing Citizens Stranded Abroad To Return Home

News

U.S. Study Exposes Nearly 2 Million Excess Deaths After China's 'Zero-Covid' Easing

News

Denmark's Proposed Bill To Criminalize Desecration Of Holy Quran Garners Pakistani Approval

News Asia News

Calls For Action: School Teacher's Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India

Politics News

Trump's Campaign Garners $20 Million Amid Legal Challenges And Indictment Controversy

News Regional News

Cannabis Future Network Pushes for Weed Grown in Thailand

News

"Price Is Right" Game Show Host Bob Barker Passes at Age 99

News

Putin's Directive: Wagner Fighters Ordered to Sign Oath of Allegiance

News

Toronto Program Encourages Hijab-Wearing Women to Embrace Two-Wheeled Freedom

News

Hong Kong Police Arrest 11 in HK$124 Million Laundering Crackdown via 52 Bank Accounts

News

Landmark Decision: Texas Judge Blocks Ban on Gender-Affirming Medical Care for Minors

News

Over 450,000 Pakistanis have leave the country in 2023 So Far in Search of Jobs Abroad

News

Top 10 Best International Airline Of 2023 In The World: New Report Reveals

Published

4 mins ago

on

International Airline

(CTN News) – Bounce, a company specializing in luggage storage services, conducted an evaluation of 60 global airlines to ascertain the leading international airline.

The criteria taken into account by Bounce for their assessment encompass:

  • on-time arrivals
  • cancellations
  • flights
  • meal score
  • in-flight entertainment score
  • seat comfort score
  • staff service score
  • free carry-on allowance
  • free checked domestic allowance
  • free checked international allowance
  • airline score

 

No. 1 best international Airline

Securing the top position among international airlines, Japan Airlines boasts an impressive overall score of 8.28.

Earning high marks in categories such as meals, seat comfort, staff service, and in-flight entertainment, the Japanese carrier achieved a commendable four out of five rating.

Furthermore, Japan Airlines achieved an exceptional on-time arrival rate of 88.36%, as reported by Bounce.

Japan Airlines provides a comprehensive network of direct routes connecting the United States to key Japanese transportation hubs including Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

The airline’s operational scope encompasses both international and domestic passenger services, along with cargo transportation, spanning an extensive network of 220 destinations across 35 countries worldwide.

Top 10 best international airlines 2023

  1. Japan Airlines
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3. Qatar Airways
  4. Korean Air
  5. Vistara
  6. All Nippon Airways
  7. Ethiopian Airlines
  8. Air India
  9. Azul Airlines
  10. Emirates and Vietnam Airlines (tie)

 

 

Securing the second position among international airlines is Singapore Airlines, achieving a commendable score of 7.63. Notably, it shares the distinction of the best cancellation rate, a mere 0.03%, with Iberia Airlines.

Historically, Singapore Airlines has clinched the title of Skytrax World’s Best Airline Cabin. In the present year, it has not only secured the Best Airline title for the fifth time but has also been recognized as the Best First Class Airline.

Consistently maintaining its status as a five-star airline, according to Skytrax, the carrier operates across more than 34 countries.

In the third spot, Qatar Airways garners a notable overall score of 7.50. This airline boasts one of the industry’s lowest cancellation rates, standing at a mere 0.33% according to Bounce’s ranking.

With an extensive flight network that spans over 150 destinations worldwide, Qatar Airways continues to shine.

Further affirming its excellence, Qatar Airways clinched the prestigious best business class award for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs