Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

A taxi driver has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl in a motel in April 2022.

The taxi driver, Mr. Adirek Sae Bae, had his sentence reduced to 13 years from 15 years in light of his pleading guilty to the crime.

In addition, the court ordered him to pay the victim 351,760 baht plus interest in compensation and a fine of 2,000 baht for possessing two-way radios without a permit.

A warrant was issued by the Criminal Court in Bangkok on April 23 for the arrest of the suspect after he lured the victim with a job offer before handcuffing and assaulting her in a motel.

After raping the 17-year-old girl, he took her mobile phone and 500 baht in cash before taking her to a police station, where he told officers she was an illegal migrant with no visa or passport.

After that, he immediately left the station.

When police questioned the victim, she revealed what had happened to her and filed a criminal complaint against the taxi driver.

After his apprehension, the tax driver admitted to charges of depriving a person under 18 of liberty and obscenity, forced rape, illegal detention, theft, and possession of child pornography for personal gain.

