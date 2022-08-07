Connect with us

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl
Advertisement

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Crime News

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Crime News

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Crime News

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Crime News

Hunter Moore, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet,' Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

Crime

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Selling Guns Online

Crime News

Call Center #2 Boss Extradited from Albania to Thailand

Crime

Brittney Griner Discusses Her Chaotic Arrest and Medical Marijuana Prescription

Crime News

Police Arrest 4 Teachers for Sexually Abusing Minors

Crime News

Father Shoots and Kills Drug Addicted Son

Crime News

Police Charged in 6 Million Baht Bail Scam for Briton

Crime

Uvalde Shooting Proves Gun Laws Matter, Says Report Official.

Crime

Mother Arrested for Sexually Procuring 9 Year Old Daughter

Crime

Drug Suspects Crash Vehicle, Police Seize 4.7 Million Meth Tablets

Crime

Tourist Police Officer Busted for Extortion [Watch Video]

Crime

Police Commandos Arrest 15 Wanted Suspects of Violent Crimes

Crime

Cannabis Smuggler From Thailand Arrested In Bali

Crime

Deputy Governor Of Bangkok Warns Against Smoking And Selling Cannabis In Public

Crime

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Avatar of CTN News

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

A taxi driver has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl in a motel in April 2022.

The taxi driver, Mr. Adirek Sae Bae, had his sentence reduced to 13 years from 15 years in light of his pleading guilty to the crime.

In addition, the court ordered him to pay the victim 351,760 baht plus interest in compensation and a fine of 2,000 baht for possessing two-way radios without a permit.

A warrant was issued by the Criminal Court in Bangkok on April 23 for the arrest of the suspect after he lured the victim with a job offer before handcuffing and assaulting her in a motel.

Read: TikTok Hand Gesture Saves Taxi Cab Drivers Life

After raping the 17-year-old girl, he took her mobile phone and 500 baht in cash before taking her to a police station, where he told officers she was an illegal migrant with no visa or passport.

After that, he immediately left the station.

When police questioned the victim, she revealed what had happened to her and filed a criminal complaint against the taxi driver.

After his apprehension, the tax driver admitted to charges of depriving a person under 18 of liberty and obscenity, forced rape, illegal detention, theft, and possession of child pornography for personal gain.

Yesterday, Assistant National Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn warned people to beware of social media scams and bogus employment opportunity scams.

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply