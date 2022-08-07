Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

German Tourist Suspected of Being Thailand 5th Monkeypox Case Flees Hospital Isolation Unit
Advertisement

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

News Regional News

Police Seize Counterfeit US$100 Bills Worth US$500,000

Business News

After COVID, Thai Hotels Face Severe Staff Shortages

News

Southeast Asia's And The World's Tallest Building Merdeka 118 To Open Mid-2023

News Regional News

SOCKING VIDEO: Blazing Inferno at Crowded Pub Kills 14, Injures 38

News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema Says She Will 'Move Forward' On The Economic Bill, Elevating Biden's Agenda To Senate Consideration

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Reopens 5 Days after Nok Air Accident

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Calls for an End to the Dog Meat Trade

Entertainment News

HBO Max is Starting ‘Fixer Upper’ And Other Magnolia Network Shows in September

News

Thailand To Introduce 10-Year Visa To Attract Foreign Experts

News

Jackie Walorski of The United States Congress And Three Other People Were Killed

News

An Alex Jones, Message Was Mistakenly Sent To Sandy Hook's Lawyers By Mistake

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Closure Expended Until August 5th

Entertainment News

New Pokemon, Are Revealed in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, Along With Terrastallization.

News

Thailand Donates Over 6 Million Baht To Sri Lanka

News

Thailand Reports its 3rd Case of Monkeypox in Phuket

News

German Tourist Suspected of Being Thailand 5th Monkeypox Case Flees Hospital Isolation Unit

Avatar of CTN News

Published

11 seconds ago

on

German Tourist Flees Hospital Isolation After Monkeypox Test

On Saturday, a German tourist was detained by police after he fled the hospital isolation unit after being tested for monkeypox. He is suspected of being Thailand’s fifth monkeypox case, health authorities in Trat province said.

The German tourist who was staying on the island of Koh Chang in Trat Province was apprehended after the hospital alerted the police.

On Friday, he visited a private hospital in Trang with symptoms similar to those of monkeypox; he had rashes on his genitals and hands and was placed in an isolation unit.

Dr. Winai Banchongkan, director of Trat Hospital, said the man refused the mandatory test and ran away, prompting the private hospital to call in the police to detain him.

Monkeypox Transmissions Linked to LGBTQ Community

Read: Gay Men Over Warned Over Monkeypox

He was charged with violating Thailand’s communicable disease control law.

The doctor said King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok is currently testing a sample of the man’s blood for the virus.

Dr. Surachai Chiamkun, Trat’s deputy provincial health chief, said the only thing that local disease control authorities know is that he travelled from France to Thailand.

When he arrived in the Kingdom was unclear to Trat health authorities.

On Friday, Thailand recorded its fourth official case of Monkeypox after a Thai woman tested positive in Bangkok after being in close contact with several foreign friends.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply