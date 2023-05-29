The True Story of The Three Little Pigs – Children Stories

(CTN News) – Once upon a time, there was an elderly mother pig with three Little pigs and little food to feed them. She sent them out into the world to pursue their fortunes when they were old enough.

The first little pig was a slacker. He didn’t want to work and made his home out of straw. The second little pig worked harder, but he was also a little lazy, and he built his house out of sticks.

They then spent the rest of the day singing, dancing, and playing together. The third tiny pig worked hard all day, laying bricks for his house. It was a solid structure with a beautiful fireplace and chimney.

It appeared to be powerful enough to resist the greatest gusts. A wolf happened to pass by the alley where the three small pigs resided the next day, and he spotted the straw hut and smelt the pig inside.

His mouth began to water as he imagined the pig would make an excellent supper.

So he knocked on the door and said:

Little pig! Little pig!

Let me in! Let me in!

But the little pig saw the wolf’s big paws through the keyhole, so he answered back:

No! No! No!

Not by the hairs on my chinny chin chin!

Then the wolf showed his teeth and said:

Then I’ll huff, and I’ll puff, and I’ll blow your house down.

So he huffed and puffed till he blew the house up! The wolf opened his jaws wide and bit down hard, but the first small pig escaped and fled to hide with the second little pig.

The wolf walked down the path, passing by the second stick home; he saw the house, smelled the pigs within, and his mouth began to wet as he imagined the delicious feast they would prepare.

As a result, he knocked on the door and said:

Little pigs! Little pigs!

Let me in! Let me in!

But the little pigs saw the wolf’s pointy ears through the keyhole, so they answered back:

No! No! No!

Not by the hairs on our chinny chin chin!

So the wolf showed his teeth and said:

Then I’ll huff,

and I’ll puff,

and I’ll blow your house down!

So he huffed and puffed till he blew the house up! The wolf was greedy and attempted to catch both pigs simultaneously, but he was too greedy and caught neither!

His huge teeth clamped down on nothing but air, and the two little piglets scrambled away as fast as their little hooves would allow. The wolf pursued them down the lane, almost catching them.

However, they reached the brick house and shut the door before the wolf could catch them. The three little pigs were terrified because they knew the wolf wanted to eat them. That was correct.

The wolf hadn’t eaten all day, but he’d worked up an appetite chasing the piglets around, and now he could smell all three of them inside, and he knew the three little pigs would make a delicious feast.

So the wolf knocked on the door and said:

Little pigs! Little pigs!

Let me in! Let me in!

But the little pigs saw the wolf’s narrow eyes through the keyhole, so they answered back:

No! No! No!

Not by the hairs on our chinny chin chin!

So the wolf showed his teeth and said:

Then I’ll huff

and I’ll puff

and I’ll blow your house down.

Well! he huffed, and he puffed. He puffed, and he huffed. And he huffed, huffed, puffed, and puffed but could not blow the house down. At last, he was so out of breath that he couldn’t huff and puff anymore.

So he stopped to rest and thought a bit. But this was too much. The wolf danced about with rage and swore he would come down the chimney and eat up the little pig for his supper.

But while climbing onto the roof, the little pig made a blazing fire and put on a big pot full of water to boil. Then, just as the wolf came down the chimney, the little piggy pulled off the lid and plopped! In fell the wolf into the scalding water.

So the little piggy put on the cover again and boiled the wolf up, and the three little pigs ate him for supper.