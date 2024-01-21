Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed

(CTN News) – Adding a new chapter to his personal life, renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has exchanged vows with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed.

During the nuptial ceremony, it had been made known to the world through the athlete’s social media accounts that the ceremony took place on Saturday, January 20.

The announcement of Shoaib Malik’s engagement comes amid swirling rumors regarding his relationship with former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

It was only a few days ago, on Wednesday, that Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on her social media account, sparking speculation and fueling rumors that her marriage to the cricket legend could be in trouble.

Sania Mirza shared the following cryptic message, which reads, “Marriage is difficult. Divorce is difficult. Choose your hard. Obesity is difficult. Being fit is difficult. Shoaib Malik, Pick your hard. It is hard to be in debt.

It is difficult to be financially disciplined. Make your choice. Choosing your hard is difficult. We must choose our hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be challenging, but we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Sania Mirza’s words remain open to interpretation, but they have undoubtedly sparked the curiosity of fans and the media alike. Shoaib Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed has added a new dimension to the story as social media buzzed with speculation.

It has been reported that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared glimpses of their joyous celebration on social media, providing a glimpse into the celebrations.

A radiance of happiness emanated from the newlyweds, and their union has now become the focus of public attention, diverting attention away from the rumors that preceded their marriage

