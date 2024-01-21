Connect with us

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed
Japan Makes History as Spacecraft Lands on the Moon

UK Health Security Agency Warns of Measles Outbreak in Surrey as Vaccination Rates Drop

Police Officer Shot In Wilbraham; Suspect Arrested Hours Later After Barricade Suspect

Russian Oil Will Be China's Largest Supplier In 2023, Despite Sanctions

Alec Baldwin Indicted on 2 Felony Charges Over Rust Shooting

Police Officers Tortured Elderly Man into False Murder Confession

Train Operator Killed After Passenger Train Crashes into Freight Truck

Due To Inflation, Bangladesh Registers The Lowest Number Of Hajj Pilgrims

Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty In Gaza, Netanyahu Informs Biden

Elon Musk Bite Shark Tank's Mark Cuban's Head Off - But Why?

Prince Harry withdrew his libel Suit Against the Publisher of the Mail on Sunday

10 Thousand Baht Compensation for Thai Explosion Victims

Biden Announces $5B Student Loan Forgiveness for 74K Borrowers, Targeting Public Service Workers

A Boeing 747 Crash In Miami Resulted In An Emergency Landing

3% Inflation Isn't a Problem, Rates Will Fall Soon, Says Asset Manager

Colombia: Strong 6.4 Earthquake Knocks Out Cartago, Pereira

Thai Court has Sentenced a Man to 50 Years in Jail for Criticizing Thai Monarchy

The 2024 NFL Playoff Schedule Streameast Best Bets for NFC and AFC

Former Stewardess of Japan Airlines Takes Over as JAL President

Published

1 day ago

on

(CTN News) – Adding a new chapter to his personal life, renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has exchanged vows with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed.

During the nuptial ceremony, it had been made known to the world through the athlete’s social media accounts that the ceremony took place on Saturday, January 20.

The announcement of Shoaib Malik’s engagement comes amid swirling rumors regarding his relationship with former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

It was only a few days ago, on Wednesday, that Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on her social media account, sparking speculation and fueling rumors that her marriage to the cricket legend could be in trouble.

Sania Mirza shared the following cryptic message, which reads, “Marriage is difficult. Divorce is difficult. Choose your hard. Obesity is difficult. Being fit is difficult. Shoaib Malik, Pick your hard. It is hard to be in debt.

It is difficult to be financially disciplined. Make your choice. Choosing your hard is difficult. We must choose our hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be challenging, but we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Sania Mirza’s words remain open to interpretation, but they have undoubtedly sparked the curiosity of fans and the media alike. Shoaib Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed has added a new dimension to the story as social media buzzed with speculation.

It has been reported that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared glimpses of their joyous celebration on social media, providing a glimpse into the celebrations.

A radiance of happiness emanated from the newlyweds, and their union has now become the focus of public attention, diverting attention away from the rumors that preceded their marriage

