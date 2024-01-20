A Boeing 747 Crash In Miami Resulted In An Emergency Landing

(CT News) – In the night sky over Miami, a Boeing 747 cargo plane was spotted spewing flames and making an emergency landing.

In a statement Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that it would investigate the latest incident on an Atlas Air flight. It has already investigated a Boeing 747 after an Alaska Airlines flight this month had to make an emergency landing due to a door plug falling off the fuselage.

An engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport caused Flight 5Y095, headed for Puerto Rico, to land safely.

A safe return to MIA was achieved by following all standard procedures. Atlas Air is committed to safety and will conduct a thorough inspection to determine the cause,” Atlas Air said.

In a statement, the FAA said the Boeing 747 left Miami at 10:22 p.m. EST Thursday and returned at 10:30 p.m. EST.

News reported that a preliminary examination of an Atlas Air engine revealed a softball-sized hole near the #2 engine, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

In a video uploaded to Instagram late Thursday, a Miami resident can be seen flying a plane behind what appears to be a trail of fire. In the clip, the person filming the clip can be heard saying, “Oh, my God, it’s on fire! Oh, my God.” as it leaves a line of bright yellow and red.

Boeing 747 has been involved in a number of incidents in the past. This news comes two weeks after the Alaska Airlines flight incident, which led the FAA to ground certain Boeing 747, 737 Max 9 planes across the nation. There were numerous flight cancellations as a result of that move, which created chaos for air travel across the nation.

The FAA said Wednesday that it has completed the inspection of 40 out of 171 grounded planes. A timeline for resuming service will be determined by safety first, not speed.

Airbus said in a statement that it supports its customer and supports the investigation into the Miami incident by the National Transportation Safety Board.

As of yet, no Boeing 747 investigation team has been formed for the Atlas Air engine incident, the NTSB said.

SEE ALSO:

Colombia: Strong 6.4 Earthquake Knocks Out Cartago, Pereira