(CTN News) – The identification of 12 dead in Thai Explosion from the recent incident has been confirmed, and attempts are on to finish the process today. Meanwhile, rescue workers are gathering body pieces, some of which were discovered more than a km away from the incident scene.

Udom Pongfa, Advisor to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, has provided relatives of the deceased with 10,000 baht in preliminary compensation.

Udom went to the location at 8 a.m. today to distribute relief monies to the relatives of all 23 fatalities. Potential Thai Interlaw and Business Company Limited provided 10,000 baht in aid to each household.

Udom reported that the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Warawut Silpa-Archa, is currently in the United States but is closely monitoring the issue and has directed that aid be provided in accordance with legal procedures.

The government is working with local rescue teams to retrieve the victims’ remains and prevent them from being scavenged by animals. Some parts have been strewn over 1.5 km.

Udom, along with the Suphan Buri Lawyer Council, will assist the bereaved families once the funeral arrangements are complete. However, he is encouraging the factory’s owners or partners to accept responsibility for the tragedy.

From the Thai Explosion, Two young children, a fourth-grader and a sixth-grader, lost both parents in the blast. If any legal infractions are discovered, the case will be prosecuted. The legal team will oversee the payment of compensation to the actual heirs, linked heirs, or estate administrators.

This process could take one to two months. All units, including the Lawyers’ Council and the Ombudsman, will make arrangements free of charge. Today, Udom supervised the collection of 230,000 baht from Chomduan Complex Company Limited for grieving families to cover burial and other expenses.

Twelve of the victims’ identities have been confirmed, while eleven remain unidentified. Today, they will send the remains for DNA testing and complete the process within one day. The bodies will then be carried to religious rites.

Regardless, the province Social Development and Human Security Department is actively monitoring and providing mental health support, particularly in cases when both parents have died, and will oversee school funding.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, along with other agencies including the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Justice, will provide assistance. The Gran Suksa Lai School Alumni Association has a clear scholarship policy and criteria for awarding them to students in need.

Several bereaved families were inquired about the practices for summoning the spirits of the deceased. Many people are still waiting for information on whether they can perform the rites at the event site, which is still shut off while the reason of the explosion is probed, according to KhaoSod.

Thai Explosion kills around 20 people