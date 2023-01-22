UK PM Rishi Sunak Got Fined for Not Wearing a Seatbelt in Moving Car

(CTN News) – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was penalized for not fastening his seatbelt while making a social media video in a moving vehicle.

The 42-year-old man from London was given a conditional offer of a fixed penalty, according to Lancashire Police.

Rishi Sunak “completely realizes this was a mistake and has apologized,” according to No. 10, who added that he would pay the fee.

When seat belts are provided, passengers discovered without using them risk receiving a £100 punishment.

If the matter ends up in court, this may rise to £500.

The deputy prime minister described Rishi Sunak as “someone with the greatest levels of ethics” who “made a mistake on the seatbelt issue” in a BBC Breakfast interview.

The PM “placed his hands straight up” and apologized, according to Dominic Raab, who called him a “human person performing a tough job.”

While traveling across the north of England, the prime minister was in Lancashire when the video was shot.

The video was uploaded on Rishi Sunak’s Instagram account to promote the government’s most recent “leveling up” expenditure round.

Mr. Sunak has now been issued a fixed penalty notice twice while in office.

Fixed penalty notifications are a fine that must be paid or disputed within 28 days due to breaching the law.

If a person decides to fight the fine, the police will assess the situation and determine whether to reverse the punishment or pursue legal action.

In a tweet, Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of Labour, referred to Rishi Sunak as a “complete liability.”

“Hapless Rishi Sunak’s leveling-up photo op has blown up in his face and made him into a laughing figure,” a Labour Party official said.

The Liberal Democrats said he had “shown the same contempt for the rules as Boris Johnson” by becoming the second prime minister to be fined by the police.

From partygate to seatbelt gate, these Conservative politicians are just playing the British people for suckers, according to deputy Lib Dem leader Daisy Cooper.

This punishment warns that the Conservatives will ultimately pay the price for acting as if there are different rules for them and everyone else.

Scott Benton, a Conservative lawmaker representing Blackpool South, defended Rishi Sunak by noting that “everyone makes errors.”

Let’s put everything in perspective, Mr. Benton said, adding that the police should concentrate on “tackling real crime in our neighborhoods. Millions of Britons get such fixed penalty notifications every year.

In automobiles, vans, and other goods vehicles where seat belts are provided, passengers must wear them if they are 14 years of age or older. Drivers are in charge of passengers under the age of 14.

Exemptions include being in a vehicle utilized for a police, fire, or another rescue service or possessing a doctor’s certificate for a medical cause.

Related CTN News:

Thousands Of Abortion Opponents Rallied in Washington on Friday for the Annual ‘March for Life’