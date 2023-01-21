The 10 Best Vitamin K-Rich Foods For Healthy Bones

(CTN News) – Vitamin K-Rich and minerals are essential to a healthy diet. Some vitamins are more talked about than others – like vitamin C and vitamin D. Vitamin K is equally critical. Bone formation and blood clotting are aided by it.

Vitamin K is a compound group. Leafy green vegetables contain Vitamin K-Rich, which is also known as phylloquinone, and meats, eggs, and cheeses contain vitamin K2, or menaquinone. It is stored in the liver, bones, and heart as a fat-soluble vitamin.

Vitamin K supplements are available, but nutritionists recommend eating foods rich in vitamin K.

Vitamin K benefits?

Known as the “clotting vitamin,” Vitamin K-Rich is essential for clotting blood, says Anna Taylor, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.

“Prothrombin helps blood clot,” she explains. Vitamin K-Rich is required for this protein. Vitamin K deficiency leads to bruising and bleeding problems.

Bone metabolism requires vitamin D. Calcium and vitamin D support bone health. Osteoporosis may be caused by inadequate vitamin K.

Vitamin K-rich foods

The body absorbs Vitamin K-Rich best when it’s consumed with fat, Taylor says. In addition to your leafy green vegetables, include a little healthy fat – such as salmon, nuts, or olive oil (which contain vitamin K).

1. Natto

The Japanese dish is a healthy source of vitamin K. It contains 850 mcg. In elderly men, Natto benefits bone health.

2. Turnip and collard greens

Phylloquinone is most abundant in leafy green vegetables. Boiled collard greens contain 530 mcg of vitamin K, while boiled turnip greens have 426 mcg. Make a soup rich in nutrients with these greens.

3. Spinach

Spinach contains 145 mg of vitamin K. It also contains potassium, vitamin C, and iron. This leafy green is great as a salad base or as a side dish.

4. Kale

Increase your vitamin K levels with kale. Raw kale contains 113 mcg of vitamin C.

5. Broccoli

Whatever you do with broccoli, it’ll boost your vitamin K intake. Boiling broccoli provides 110 mcg of vitamin K. Phylloquinone is also found in the stems and leaves.

6. Soybeans

Vitamin K is also found in soybeans. Additionally, they’re a rich source of protein and fiber. In half a cup of frozen edamame, there are 21 mcg of vitamin K.

7. Canola and soybean oil

The fat-soluble vitamin K in soybean and canola oil helps you absorb more nutrients from greens. You can also dress a salad with these oils. Canola oil contains 10 mcg, soybean oil 25 mcg.

8. Olive oil

In combination with broccoli or kale, olive oil can increase your body’s absorption of vitamin K. Each tablespoon contains 8 mcg.

9. Pine nuts

It is rich in vitamin K. Pine nuts have 15 micrograms of vitamin K per ounce. Vitamin K is also found in cashews.

10. Lettuces

These lettuces contain 100 to 126 mcg of vitamin K, about a third of your daily value. Add a side salad to most meals.

