Over 7,800 People Ordained to Pray for the Quick Recovery of Her Princess Bajrakitiyabha

(CTN News) – According to an official, 7,813 persons nationally joined the monkhood between January 8 and January 15 to pray for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who is comatose owing to a cardiac condition.

7,813 persons were ordained in 76 provinces over time to create merit and pray for the princess’ quick recovery, according to Suthipong Juljarern, permanent secretary in the Interior Ministry, who announced on Sunday.

On December 27, the cabinet decided that the Interior Ministry should plan the ordination countrywide to hasten princess Bajrakitiyabha quick recovery.

From January 8 to January 14, 7,703 persons, according to Mr. Suthipong, were ordained in 75 provinces.

On Sunday, 110 additional individuals joined the monastic life at Wat Phaya Phu in the Muang district of Nan province, bringing the total number of participants to 7,813. They would spend 15 days in the monastic life.

According to Mr. Suthipong, the mass ordination demonstrated the people’s deep affection and desire to pray for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati’s speedy recovery.

According to the Royal Household Bureau, princess Bajrakitiyabha passed out at about 6:20 p.m. on December 14, 2022, in the Pak Chong neighborhood of Nakhon Ratchasima, when she was exercising her pet dogs.

Her Royal Highness was transferred to Pakchongnana Hospital in the neighborhood on royal physicians’ advice to obtain first care. Once her health had stabilized, she was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was taken to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on December 15 after going into cardiac arrest.

The original collapse was ascribed by medical staff to a very erratic heartbeat brought on by a Mycoplasma infection, which led to unconsciousness.

