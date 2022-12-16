Connect with us

Parties On New Year's Eve are Allowed in Bangkok, But Masks are Required
(CTN News) – Nobody likes to hear it, but Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers are rising, fueling government apprehensions about the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.

New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations will be permitted in Bangkok as planned, but face masks will be necessary wherever people congregate.

Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok

Before the December 31 festivities, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will specify precise Covid safety and etiquette rules.

These regulations will be required of partygoers in the new year, according to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s statement from yesterday.

He emphasized the need for extra caution throughout the holiday for those deemed high-risk.

Government representatives also requested that venues and event hosts play a role.

They advised venues to carefully follow the Covid regulations and to take capacity reduction measures at events to prevent large crowds that might quickly develop into superspreader events.

Even while there will likely be celebrations around the capital city on New Year’s Eve, only Central World is allowed to hold a party this size.

If they want to stage an event, organizers and venues must apply for a permit at City Hall; no one else has done so as of yet.

The government urges individuals who aren’t current on their immunizations to receive a booster injection to lessen the likelihood of deadly breakouts during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The major vaccination facility in Bangkok, the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre, is often overcrowded, particularly on weekends, so officials are setting up extra vaccination locations in advance of New Year’s celebrations.

Vaccination is essential since, according to the statistics, high-risk individuals who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated account for 97% of new Covid cases.

The government will probably fall short of its vaccine goals now that the year is almost over.

Between October and the end of December, they intended to inject two million patients, but they have only completed 800,000 shots so far.

Although the prevalence of COVID has significantly decreased since the pandemic’s height, there are still sizable risks of disease and death.

Over 2,500 Covid patients have been cremated, according to a Nontha Buri temple, and 60 more deaths have been burned in the last month alone.

